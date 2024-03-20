Kristin Cavallari is opening up about the hesitations she has about her relationship with Mark Estes. The couple went public in February following a trip to Mexico together.

At the time, Cavallari posted an Instagram selfie with Estes, writing, "He makes me happy."

The day before the trip, the former reality star recorded an episode of her Let's Be Honest podcast with Cindy Luffred, a spiritual medium referred to as Revealing Soul.

"I recently started dating someone, and I was a little hung up because there's an age gap," Cavallari, 37, admitted. Estes is 24.

She noted that she was debating whether to give her all to the relationship and asked the universe to send her a sign with the numbers "777," only to find those numbers come up multiple times throughout her day.

The alum of The Hills alum on to admit that the 13-year age gap has been a cause for hesitation for her.

"I will say there's an age gap with us which is my big hang-up on it," she said. "Listen, age is a number. I'm insanely attracted to him. He's so perfect. The only thing is he's younger than me, like, a lot younger."

But in February when the podcast was recorded, Cavallari said of the relationship, "So far so good, so we'll see."

Luffred said she didn't see a "forever reading" on Estes yet, but noted that it wasn't a firm "no."

"That's fine," Cavallari said.

Luffred also confirmed that she "definitely" saw the Laguna Beach alum getting married again, saying that Estes is "really close to what you want."

Cavallari announced her split from Jay Cutler in 2020 after 10 years and three children together. The ex spouses share sons Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and daughter Saylor, 8. Cavallari went on to have romantic links to several other men, including comedian Jeff Dye, singer Chase Rice, and reality star Tyler Cameron.

Earlier this month, a source told ET, "Kristin has always been unfazed by what others say, and has always beaten to her own drum. She is thriving in life both professionally and personally and looks at the outside noise as motivation. She is living life the only way she knows how and that’s by living her truth."

