Kristin Cavallari is reflecting on her "greatest gift" this Mother's Day.

The Very Cavallari star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a heartfelt message about motherhood amid her split from husband Jay Cutler. The holiday is her first since she and Cutler announced their split last month, after 10 years together.

"Everything made sense once I become [sic] a mom to these 3. Being their mom is the greatest gift," Cavallari wrote alongside a photo of herself on the beach with 7-year-old Camden, 6-year-old Jaxon and 4-year-old Saylor. "Happy Mother’s Day to all of the moms out there 💕."

Cavallari and Cutler announced their decision to divorce on April 26. Though at first amicable, things turned sour between the pair with their divorce filings.

A source told ET that Cutler was upset over Cavallari requesting primary physical custody of their three children. And in court documents obtained by ET, Cavallari -- who accused Cutler of "marital misconduct" in her divorce filing -- claimed that the former NFL star was trying to control their marital assets and was preventing her from buying her own home. However, the two were able to reach a permanent parenting plan last week, and Cavallari was permitted to buy a new home in Franklin, Tennessee.

Last Thursday, a source told ET that one of the reasons behind Cavallari and Cutler's split was due to not "being on the same page with work-life balance."

"After Jay was done with the NFL and Kristin started working more, Jay was at home with the kids. It became a real contention in their relationship," the source said. "Jay wanted time with Kristin, as did she, but she was working non-stop."

"Jay also wanted to work again, but struggled figuring out what was next for him," the source added. "Jay doesn't need the money, he’s done well for himself, but he’s always played football. He was taking his time figuring out his next move which often frustrated Kristin."

