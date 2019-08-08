Krysten Ritter Gives Birth to Her First Child: Find Out His Cool Name!

Krysten Ritter is officially a mom!

After announcing her pregnancy in February, the 37-year-old actress gave birth to her first child, a baby boy named Bruce Julian Knight Granofsky, on July 9 at 2:47 p.m., according to the birth certificate, which was obtained by TMZ.

The new mom welcomed her baby boy with her longtime boyfriend, Adam Granofsky, at Ceders Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to the birth certificate.

Since shocking fans with her baby news by showing up to the 2019 Oscars with a visible bump, Ritter has kept fans posted on her pregnancy through photos on Instagram. The Jessica Jones star showed of her bump in some swimsuit-clad pics, as well as with photos doing press for her Netflix series.

Back in June, Ritter also shared snaps from her baby shower, writing that her "heart is exploding" following the bash that was put on by her best friends.

ET recently caught up with Ritter on the set of Jessica Jones, where she gushed over how the series came to a close with its third and final season, which premiered in June.

"I'm so proud of it, and this has been such an amazing journey. We've covered a lot of ground and this feels like the natural close of the show," Ritter told ET. "We were able to craft the show to [have] a satisfying ending that we were proud of, so that's an amazing luxury."

"[Showrunner] Melissa [Rosenberg] and I worked really closely on crafting the final chapter for Jessica, and it's about threading that needle of doing it in a very Jessica Jones way and not wrapping up everything in a bow and keeping it ambiguous with a little bit of hope," she added. "I think we did exactly that and I know I feel really good about it. It felt like the right tone and moment to go out on and I hope that our fans feel the same way."

