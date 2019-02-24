Krysten Ritter Debuts Baby Bump on Oscars 2019 Red Carpet

Surprise, Krysten Ritter is pregnant!

The Jessica Jones star debuted her baby bump on the red carpet at the 2019 Oscars in a stunning burgundy lace gown with mock-neckline and embellished detail from the FW19 collection by Reem Acra. She completed her look with a red lip and mom-to-be glow.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The 37-year-old actress graced the carpet with her longtime boyfriend, Adam Granduciel, by her side.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The exciting news of their growing family, which they successfully managed to keep under wraps from the public, comes just a few days after Netflix announced it's canceling Jessica Jones after its third and final season. Ritter took to Instagram to share that it has "been a dream" to play her character, Jessica.

"Taken a few weeks back at the table read for our SERIES FINALE. I love these people to the moon and back. It has been a dream to play Jessica alongside my amazing cast and the best crew in the business for these past 5 years. I am so grateful for every second of it," she wrote.

She went on to say the series has "THE BEST" fans.

"We have THE BEST fans. You guys mean the world to me and I appreciate you beyond words. The final season of #JessicaJones is coming later this year and I am proud of how we complete JJ’s journey. I can’t wait for you all to see it," she posted. "Stay tuned and more to come. 💪🏻🖤 (Also my creator/ showrunner/ partner/ bff @melissa.rosenberg is totally wearing a #krystenknitter original ☺️☺️) @rachaelmaytaylor @ekadarville @carrieannemoss @netflix @marvelsjessicajones @marvel"

Congratulations to Krysten and Adam!