Kumail Nanjiani Joins 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4

More familiar faces are checking into the Arconia for season 4!

ET confirmed on Monday that Kumail Nanjiani will be joining Only Murders in the Building for a recurring role in the upcoming season -- playing "a character that becomes integral to the twist and turns of this season’s investigation."

The Eternals star is the most recent addition to the cast, following the announcement that Eva Longoria -- who recently made her feature directorial debut with Flamin' Hot and is set to return to TV in the upcoming series Land of Women -- Eugene Levy and Molly Shannon are also set to join the Hulu series in the upcoming season, which is slated to take place in Los Angeles. Additionally, season 3 guest star Meryl Streep is set to return as actress Loretta Durkin in season 4.

Details of all the new roles remain under wraps -- but likely all will play a part in the season's upcoming mystery. Deadline was first to report the casting news.

Levy, Shannon and Longoria are some heavy hitters for the show's highly anticipated fourth season, which has a high bar to meet after season 3's guest stars included not only Streep, but also Jesse Williams, Paul Rudd, Ashley Park and Linda Emond.

Earlier this month, Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich confirmed that after three seasons set at the fictional Arconia building in New York City, the Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez-led comedy will head to the West Coast for a change of scenery.

Fans of the hit Hulu show will remember that season 3 left off with an interesting proposition from Williams' character, Tobert, who asked Mabel Mora (Gomez) to go with him from the Big Apple to The City of Angels. While Mabel rejected the offer, it appears that decision may have been more of a comma and less of a period, if Erwich's intel serves correctly.

Speaking with Deadline after appearing at a Television Critics Association (TCA) panel on Saturday, the Disney executive remarked that the early scripts he has read place the story in California.

"Well, I’m very excited to see Steve, Martin and Selena take a little break from the apartment building and come to Los Angeles," Erwich said. "So in the same way that John Hoffman used the canvas of Broadway to tell what I think was one of the most unique seasons you've ever seen, the same unique Only Murders take will be applied to Los Angeles, which I'm really excited about."

More signs at the end of season 3 appeared to point to California as the likely placement for the next season as Loretta was fielding acting offers all based in L.A. Oliver Putnam (Short) ultimately told Loretta that he cannot go with her full-time as he is staunchly a New Yorker who can only handle Los Angeles in small doses.

Their hesitancy against leaving New York may be assuaged by the final scenes from season 3 episode 10, in which yet another murder took place in the building. This time, the victim was Jane Lynch's character, Sazz, better known as the stunt-double for Charles-Haden Savage (Martin) from his time on his hit show, Brazzos.

