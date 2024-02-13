'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 Will Be Set in Los Angeles

Only Murders in the Building is heading west!

Over the weekend, Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich confirmed that after three seasons set at the fictional Arconia building in New York City, the Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez-led comedy will flock to Los Angeles for its upcoming fourth season.

Fans of the hit Hulu show will remember that season 3 left off with an interesting proposition from Jesse Williams' character, Tobert, who asked Mabel Mora (Gomez) to head with him from the Big Apple to The City of Angels. While Mabel rejected the offer, it appears that decision may have been more of a comma and less of a period, if Erwich's intel serves correctly.

Speaking with Deadline after appearing at a Television Critics Association (TCA) panel on Saturday, the Disney executive remarked that the early scripts he has read place the story in California.

"Well, I’m very excited to see Steve, Martin and Selena take a little break from the apartment building and come to Los Angeles," Erwich said. "So in the same way that John Hoffman used the canvas of Broadway to tell what I think was one of the most unique seasons you’ve ever seen, the same unique Only Murders take will be applied to Los Angeles, which I’m really excited about."

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Earlier in the day, Erwich had declined to share the setting for the fourth installment of the series while talking with reporters at the TCA Winter Press Tour, telling the group that he did not have much to share in the way of updates on the 28-time Emmy nominated show.

"I don't have any news on the release date yet for Only Murders. I can tell you I've read the first four or five scripts for Only Murders and they're incredible," Erwich said. "I'm eager to share what they're going to be about and who's going to be in it when I can because it's going to be very exciting."

All signs at the end of season 3 appeared to point to California as the likely placement for the next season as Meryl Streep's character, Loretta Durkin, was fielding acting offers all based in LA. Oliver Putnam (Short) ultimately tells Loretta that he cannot go with her full-time as he is staunchly a New Yorker who can only handle Los Angeles in small doses.

Their hesitancy against leaving New York may be assuaged by the final scenes from season 3 episode 10, in which yet another murder takes place in the building, this time the death being that of Jane Lynch's character, Sazz, who is known in the story as being the stunt-double for Charles-Haden Savage (Martin) from his time on his hit show, Brazzos.

Fans will have to wait until season 4 to see exactly how the Only Murders in the Building gang really end up in the Golden State.

