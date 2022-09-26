'Kung Fu' Cast Gets Goofy in Season 2 Bloopers (Exclusive)
'Kung Fu' Cast Gets Silly on Set in Season 2 Bloopers (Exclusive)
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown's Child Leon Comes Out as Trans
Nia Long Breaks Her Silence Amid Fiancé's Alleged Cheating Scand…
'Sister Wives': Kody Feels 'Unmanly' After Christine Ends Their …
Gisele Bündchen Addresses Tom Brady Marriage Amid Reports of Re…
Tristan Thompson Spotted With OnlyFans Model as Heartbreaking 'K…
Gwyneth Paltrow Learns How to 'Slay' From Daughter Apple Martin
'Bachelor' Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Reveal They're Moving…
Leonardo DiCaprio 'Spending Time' With Gigi Hadid Following Cami…
‘Bachelorette’: Rachel Reveals Whether She Made Right Call in En…
Queen Elizabeth's Dog Trainer Says Corgis Are 'Perceptive' and A…
‘Love Is Blind’ Season 2: Kyle Reacts to Most Cringy and Memorab…
Wynonna Judd Tearfully Announces She'll Continue Planned Tour Af…
'Riverdale' Actor Ryan Grantham Sentenced to Life in Prison for …
Blake Shelton Reflects on 10 Years With ’The Voice’ After 500th …
How Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Are Navigating Cheating Alle…
Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Pregnant With Baby No. 7– See The An…
Elton John’s Husband David Furnish Details Britney Spears’ Exper…
The Kung Fu cast is full of comedians!
ET exclusively premieres a first look at the hilarious bloopers featured in the season 2 DVD release, in stores Tuesday, and it's nearly impossible not to have a laugh as series stars Olivia Liang, Eddie Liu, Gavin Stenhouse and others get silly on set.
In the video, the castmates get into a giggle fit in an action scene gone slightly awry to Liang and Liu playing to the camera in between scenes to the cast unable to contain their professionalism when one of them flubs their lines. Of course, it wouldn't be a gag reel without some (bleeped out) F-bombs after some dialogue mess-ups!
The series follows Nicky Shen (Liang), a young Chinese American who drops out of college and goes on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. But when she returns to San Francisco, she finds her hometown is overrun with crime and corruption. Nicky will rely on her family and friends, as well as her martial arts skills and Shaolin values, to protect her community and bring the criminals to justice.
Kung Fu also stars Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Shannon Dang, Jon Prasida, Vanessa Kai, Tony Chung, J.B. Tadena and Yvonne Chapman.
Kung Fu: The Complete Second Season is available on DVD on Tuesday. Season 3 premieres Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.
RELATED CONTENT:
'Kung Fu' Sneak Peek: Nicky and Mia Spy on Juliette's Illegal Deal (Exclusive)
CW Renews 'Flash,' 'Riverdale, 'Superman & Lois,' 'Kung Fu' & 3 More
'Kung Fu' Cast Gets a Case of the Giggles On Set: Watch the Bloopers