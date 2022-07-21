Kurt and Wyatt Russell to Co-Star in New Godzilla Series on Apple TV+
Wyatt Russell Talks ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ and Calls Fa…
Ana de Armas and Chris Evans on Reuniting for ‘The Gray Man’ (Ex…
Ryan Gosling on Being 'The Gray Man's Action Hero and Honing 'Ke…
Natalie Portman Teases Her MCU Future After 'Thor: Love & Thunde…
Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth: When ET First Met the 'Thor…
Chris Pratt and Patrick Schwarzenegger Gush Over Working Togethe…
Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi Poke Fun at 'Thor: Love and Th…
Vicki Gunvalson Reflects on Split From Steve Lodge and Talks New…
Ryan Gosling Reacts to Eva Mendes’ Response to His 'Barbie' Make…
Lizzo Pulls Out TikTok Moves, Plays the Flute and Talks Beyoncè …
'Hocus Pocus 2' Teaser Trailer
‘The Bachelorette’: Gabby and Rachel Reveal What the Mansion Sme…
First Look at ‘The Woman King’ With Viola Davis and the Cast (Ex…
'The Family Chantel': Chantel Confronts Pedro and Asks If He’s C…
Inside John Cena's Wedding to Shay Shariatzadeh (Exclusive Detai…
Monica Does Flamingo Yoga and Tries Conch Croquettes in the Baha…
Brad Pitt Arrives in Italy Where Angelina Jolie and Kids Are Ahe…
'The Umbrella Academy': David Castañeda and Justin H. Min on 'Fo…
'The Bachelorette': Gabby and Rachel Reveal Their Dealbreakers A…
Kurt and Wyatt Russell are set to share the screen! The father-son duo have signed on to join the cast of an upcoming Apple Original series based on Legendary's Monsterverse franchise and set in the wake of an epic San Francisco showdown between Godzilla and the Titans, as depicted in the 2014 Godzilla film.
Directed by Matthew Shakman, the as-yet-untitled series will explore one family's journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch, according to a release from the streamer. The pair's roles have yet to be revealed, but they join a cast that includes Anna Sawai, Ren Watabe, Kiersey Clemons, Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowski.
The casting marks the first time that Kurt and Wyatt have acted together in the same project since 1998's Soldier, in which Wyatt played a young version of his dad's character.
Wyatt, 36, recently became a father himself, welcoming son Buddy with wife Meredith Hagner in March 2021.
"It's incredible," he told ET of fatherhood at the time. "It's everything you didn't know it was going to be. I think everything you hope it's gonna be is like a mish-mash in your mind before it really happens and then after it happens, whatever happened before is almost like [it never happened]."
"Biologically, I think it does something to your brain where you just erase half your life before you've lived there," he explained. "And now it's about him and your family and trying to balance everything, and time and new, amazing problems, amazing issues to have. [It] can't be better."
Wyatt also declared his parents, Kurt and longtime love Goldie Hawn, as the best grandparents in the game. When asked what the famous couple loves to be called, he said, "Starting with my brother's or my sister's first child, they're Gogo and Gogi. My dad, his wine that he makes is called Gogi because his nickname in life was Gogi, and my mom's nickname in life was Gogo. So those are what the kids call 'em."
In addition to Wyatt, Kurt is also "Pa" to Kate and Oliver Hudson -- Goldie's children with ex Bill Hudson -- and shares a son with his first wife.
RELATED CONTENT:
Kurt Russell Sweetly Reacts to Kate Hudson's Father's Day Tribute
Oliver Hudson Reveals the Key Career Advice He Got From Kurt Russell
Goldie Hawn Introduces Her and Kurt Russell's New Puppy
Goldie Hawn Recalls Watching 'Overboard' While in Bed With Kurt Russell