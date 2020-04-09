With the sibling drama behind them, for the time being, a Kourtney-free episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sunday focused more on love than fighting -- and a lot more on sex.

The show kicked off with a very uncomfortable moment between Kris Jenner and her daughters, Khloe and Kendall, in which she simply couldn't stop talking about her glowing sex life with boyfriend Corey Gamble.

"Do I have lipstick all over my face?" Kris, 64, asks as she sits down, explaining that she and Corey "were just having a little makeout session in the car."

When a clearly disgusted Khloe asks why her mom's 39-year-old boyfriend wasn't joining them for the meal, Kris explains, "Corey had to go home and sleep because we were up all night. You know how that goes."

Kris -- who goes on to simply declare, "I cannot stop thinking about sex" -- explained in a solo interview that she feels bad for Khloe, because of how they are in different mental and emotional places in life.

"Women go through different stages in life and I'm going through one of those stages where I cannot get enough of my boyfriend," Kris notes. "And it's a little unfair that I'm dating and having the time of my life and Khloe's not."

Khloe has made it very clear that she's still dealing with her high-profile and emotional split from her ex, Tristan Thompson, and trying to focus her efforts on being an attentive mom to their 1-year-old daughter, True.

However, that doesn't stop Kris from spending a large amount of the episode trying to surreptitiously hook Khloe up with guys. From talking Khloe up to random men she meets at a sporting goods store to convincing Khloe to go to a driving range with her so she can introduce her to young, eligible golf bros, Kris is playing matchmaker hard, and Khloe has no time for it at all.

In a sweet moment of reconciliation, Khloe and Kris sit down to talk about Kris' concerns regarding her daughter's emotional happiness -- and her fear that Khloe might miss a chance to have more kids in the future. Khloe then reveals that she's decided to freeze her eggs.

"Just one, to get you off my back," Khloe says. "But just because there's no downside to it, I figure why not?"

"Are you going to make any embryos?" Kris asks.

"You need sperm to do that," an uncomfortable Khloe replies.

"I am sure Tristan would be down," Kris says.

Khloe shakes her head and, in hushed, annoyed tones, simply says, "I don't- I'm not there yet."

With the mother-daughter bond repaired and Kris and Corey's relationship currently going hot and heavy, it comes as a huge surprise to Khloe when she hears a rumor that Corey is having an affair.

She's joined by her bestie, Malika Haqq, who gets a call from a friend during lunch who says they saw Corey going into a hotel room "with a redhead."

"We're going to bust his a**!" Khloe says in a solo interview. "People will just stick their ding-a-ling in anything."

Together, Malika and Khloe head to the fancy hotel, and knock on the door of a room they were told Corey is in. When Corey answers, he's clearly surprised and concerned, but Khloe plays it off as if they were just in town on business and barge into the room.

Corey, rocking a black pajama robe and pants, tries to play it cool as he encourages the girls to not look around the room, but they aren't having it, and eventually they stumble upon the mysterious redheaded woman they'd been told about.

It's Kris, in a red wig and very low-cut nightgown, who is as shocked and uncomfortable as Khloe and Malika that she's been caught doing sex roleplay with her boyfriend.

"What the f**k are you doing here?" Kris yells, while laughing.

"What are you wearing?" Khloe yells back, laughing even harder. "I actually am so grossed out. I don't even know what you're doing."

After the bizarre and unsettling confrontation, Kris and Khloe sit together for an interview with the KUWTK cameras and Khloe just about sums everything up nicely in terms of where she and her mother are in their lives.

"Celibate and celebrating," she says, pointing to herself, before gesturing to her mom, "and horny as hell. Couldn't be more opposite right now."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on E!

Check out the video below for more on this drama-filled new season.

