For Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West, the good, the bad and the ugly parts of their lives are often caught on camera. The sisters had a heated physical fight while shooting the two most recent episodes of the family's reality series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and months later, they are now having to watch back their tough times along with fans.

A source tells ET, “Although Kim and Kourtney had a blowout fight on last night's episode of KUWTK, the sisters are fine and back on good terms. They were able to discuss their differences and although they don’t agree on how each handles things, they respect one another."

As for the fight itself, both Kim and Kourtney don't consider it to be their finest moment.

"The sisters are embarrassed of the fight, but since the day they signed up to do the show, they promised to show their real life," the source adds.

On Thursday's episode, Kourtney and Kim were able to move forward from their fight and go on a trip to Armenia together with their kids. The episode ended with Kourtney revealing that she's "taking a big step back" from filming the series, after years of saying she wants to spend more time with her three kids.

Kourtney previously called the fight "trash" on Twitter. And though she didn't live tweet Sunday's episode, she did take a moment to respond to the backlash she has received, writing, "I realize that a lot of the conversation right now surrounds my work ethic, and I feel like I need to just make one thing clear: raising children is a job as well... in fact, it’s the hardest and most rewarding job that I have ever had. I’ve decided to put my focus on my kids and my lifestyle brand, Poosh, which is all about finding YOUR healthy balance for living your best life. I don’t judge anyone who chooses a different route, and I hope that everyone can appreciate my choices as well."

For more on the unfolding drama, watch the clip below:

