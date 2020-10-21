The entire Kardashian family turned out to celebrate Kim's 40th birthday on Wednesday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians!

The media mogul and mom of four turned the big 4-0 on Wednesday, and to celebrate, the family got together to plan an amazing birthday surprise. Kim's mom, Kris Jenner, and sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian recruited the family's longtime party planner, Mindy Weiss, for the epic festivities -- which featured flashbacks and tributes to some of Kim's most memorable birthdays through the years, narrated with home videos shot by her late father, Robert Kardashian.

The giant party space was full of Kim's favorite people -- all of whom took COVID-19 rapid tests before entry -- and nostalgic memories, including a retro diner space modeled after her 8th birthday at Ed Debevic's, the white BMW she received for her Sweet 16 and a life-size recreation of TAO nightclub, where the Kardashians have celebrated many memorable birthdays.

But first, the family had to trick Kim into thinking that, due to COVID shutdowns, her only celebration would be a gathering of family members to tape a birthday special for E!. The birthday girl was joined on the shoot by Kris, Khloe, Kourtney, Scott Disick, Kendall Jenner and even brother Rob Kardashian -- who made a rare on-camera appearance for the program, where the family watched old home videos of Kim, looked back at some of her most iconic fashions and watched a sweet montage of her relationship with husband Kanye West.

"Remember when they called you guys 'Kimye?'" Rob joked.

Earlier this summer, Khloe said during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up that Rob was "coming back around" to potentially appearing on the family's reality show again, opening the door for the possibility of some appearances on KUWTK's upcoming 20th and final season.

"He's feeling more confident and comfortable. I think he just started a whole new season, so here we go," she said at the time.

Rob is also getting back into the dating game. A source told ET in September that the 33-year-old is in a really great place and dating again.

"Rob is really happy and doing great," the source says.

According to the source, the pandemic has helped Rob put things into perspective and get back control of his life.

"His number one priority has always been and continues to be his daughter, [Dream]. Family is everything to Rob,” says the source, who adds that she is the biggest motivation for him to get healthy.

See more in the video below.

