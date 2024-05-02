Kyle Richards has made a big change. Amid her marital woes with Mauricio Umansky, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star removed her married name from her Instagram profile.

Instead of Kyle Richards Umansky, the reality star's Instagram name now reads simply Kyle Richards. Kyle does, however, still refer to herself as a wife in her bio on the social media site.

Kyle also revealed her name change on her Instagram Story, where she showed off a new monogram necklace. Instead of the monogram reading KUR, it reads KRE, doing away with the Umansky initial and instead using the letter for her middle name, Egan.

"HAPPY MOTHERS DAY TO ME," Kyle wrote alongside the video featuring her new necklace. Kyle is mom to Farrah, 35, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 24, and Portia, 16.

Instagram / Kyle Richards

The couple's marital woes played out on season 13 of RHOBH, and culminated in the final reunion episode where Kyle hinted that divorce was on the horizon.

When ET spoke to Kyle last month, she praised her daughters for their support amid her and Mauricio's separation.

"They just have been the most unbelievable source of support for me. It's funny because I am the mom, but they are giving me advice and they're just so smart and so together," she said. "Obviously, as a mom, I worry about them first. But they really have been taking care of me, too. These have been some of my most proud moments as a mom, honestly. How they've handled all this."

