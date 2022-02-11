Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Reveal Name of Their Newborn Son
Kylie Jenner Announces the Arrival of Her Baby Boy With Travis S…
'The Kardashians' Set Hulu Premiere Date as Kim and Kanye Contin…
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Planning 'Intimate and Spe…
Why Kanye West Is Speaking Out Against Kim Kardashian (Source)
Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Recreatin…
How Kim Kardashian Is Responding to Kanye West's Recent Claims (…
Kim Kardashian Reveals the Epiphany That Caused Her Divorce From…
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Kids Support His Son Lan…
Where Julia Fox Stands With Kanye West as He Attempts to Win Bac…
Kanye West and Julia Fox Coin New Couple Nickname: 'JuliYe'
Pete Davidson Refers to Kim Kardashian as His Girlfriend for the…
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Drank Each Other's Blood After G…
Kim Kardashian Fires Back at Kanye West's Public 'Attacks' Amid …
Thierry Mugler, Beloved French Fashion Designer, Dead at 73
Julia Fox on Kanye West Romance, Being a Fan of Kim Kardashian a…
Kim Kardashian 'Could Honestly Care Less' About Who Kanye West I…
‘FBI: International’: Scott Forrester Reunites With His Estrange…
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Heading Towards an Engagement…
Drew Barrymore Gives a Sneak Peek of Her Date With Help From the…
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have revealed their son's name. The 24-year-old makeup mogul and the 30-year-old rapper have decided to name their son Wolf.
Jenner revealed the name in an Instagram Story she posted on Friday. "Wolf Webster," she wrote alongside a heart emoji. Scott's real name is Jacques Webster.
Jenner revealed on Instagram that she'd given birth to her and Scott's second child together on Feb. 2. The two are already parents to their 4-year-old daughter, Stormi. Jenner's birth announcement was a sweet black-and-white photo of Stormi holding the baby's hand and her rep later confirmed to ET that Jenner gave birth to a baby boy.
A source also told ET, "Kylie and Travis are over the moon since the arrival of their baby boy. They have wanted to grow their family and give Stormi a sibling for a while and they couldn't be happier. They both felt so ready for this, especially since they have a better idea of what to expect. Stormi is so thrilled that she gets to be a big sister and wants to help Kylie with all the mommy and parenting duties. The whole family is really excited and happy for them too."
Stormi's birthday is just one day before her baby brother's. She turned four years old on Feb. 1, and Jenner shared a photo of her hugging her famous parents.
"Our baby is 4 🤍 happy birthday to the girl that changed my whole world," she wrote.
In December, Jenner's 37-year-old sister, Khloe Kardashian, clarified that Jenner and Scott were "very much still a couple" after they decided to lay low following Scott's tragic Astroworld Festival incident, which left 10 concertgoers dead and injured hundreds. Watch the video below for more.
RELATED CONTENT:
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Second Child Is a Baby Boy
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Welcome Baby No. 2
Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Turns 4! See the Birthday Tributes