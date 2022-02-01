Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Turns 4! See the Birthday Tributes

Stormi Webster is growing up! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter turned four on Tuesday, and her family was quick to shower her with birthday wishes.

To mark the special day, Kylie took to Instagram to share a black-and-white pic of herself with Stormi and Travis. "Our baby is 4," the proud mom marveled. "Happy birthday to the girl that changed my whole world."

"4! A full adult," Stormi's aunt, Kendall Jenner, commented, while her mom's other sister, Khloe Kardashian, left the smiling happy face emoji.

Khloe posted her own tribute too, sharing a throwback pic of her daughter, True, with Stormi.

"The happiest of birthdays to the sweetest, smartest, coolest little angel Storm-A-Loo," Khloe wrote. "Goodness True and I love you so so much Storm. We are so blessed to have you."

Grandma Kris Jenner also got in on the love by posting a pic of her kissing Stormi's cheek.

"Happy birthday to my sweet little Stormi who is the light of our lives!" Kris captioned the shot. "Thank you Stormi for your smile and your laughter that fills every room you walk into! You are the most amazing daughter, granddaughter, cousin and friend and we are all so blessed to have you in our lives."

"You are so smart, so kind, so funny, and so full of passion for everything always," she added. "I thank God every day for choosing me to be your grandmother. I love you so much Stormi! Love, Lovey xoxo."

The birthday posts come just days after Stormi celebrated growing another year older by having a joint party with her cousin, Chicago West. Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's third child turned four on Jan. 15.

The Barbie and L.O.L Surprise Doll-themed party featured a giant pink balloon wall, custom cookies, an ice cream truck, face painting, and a ball pit. Watch the video below for more on the lavish bash.

