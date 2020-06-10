Kylie Jenner doesn't seem to be particularly concerned about quarantine when it comes to celebrating her friend, Anastasia "Stassie" Karaniklaou's, 23rd birthday. The 22-year-old reality star got together with at least nine of her pals for the special occasion on Tuesday.

The group all posed in matching black sweatsuits that read, "Stas Turns 23" in red lettering.

Stassie posted the group shot on her Instagram, writing, "Missing Liv and Taylor but these are my humans. I appreciate you all more than you know ❤️ thank you for a special night."

The birthday girl also posed for some glamour shots of herself in a sparkly pink bralet top and matching pink skirt, writing, "23 years around the sun 💕 my birthday wish is for you to please, please go out and vote today!!!"

The party appeared to be poolside with guests sporting bikinis with Stassie's face on them. Though gatherings of less than 100 people are currently permitted in California amid the coronavirus pandemic, the CDC recommends that people stay six feet apart and wear masks to maintain social distancing.

Jenner has been isolating at home in Holmby Hills, California, with her 2-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. She's had regular visits with her ex and Stormi's dad, Travis Scott.

The makeup mogul honored her pal's special day with lots of throwback shots on Instagram.

"Happy birthday to my fairy 42 sister @stassiebaby!! You are the rarest of all time.. truly a gift to this world and the best auntie to my baby girl," she wrote. "I can’t believe we are celebrating your 23rd birthday. I cherish every year we’ve spent together and I thank God for putting you in my life. I wouldn’t be able to do it without you. I have your back till the end of time. Today and every day.. we celebrate you."

Back in April, Kylie and Stassie reunited to reenact some epic Keeping Up With the Kardashians moments on social media. Watch the clip below for more:

