Stay hydrated! Kylie Jenner stunned in a black Heavy Manners bikini to announce her partnership with GLOW® Beverages Inc., a functional sparkling beverage line, on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

While The Kardashians star opted for the brand's Mango Apricot flavor in a series of Instagram snaps, the line offers a variety of options including Spicy Watermelon, Ginger Lemon, Cherry Lime, Pineapple Blood Orange, Tiger's Blood, and GLOW® Shots, with plans to launch an Ultra Smooth Alkaline Water soon.

"I've always been interested in the water and functional beverage category. My ambassadorship with GLOW® is exciting as it allows me to support a product that is revolutionizing the industry. In the past, sparkling waters have lacked enhancements and functional waters have lacked carbonation," the Kylie Cosmetics founder said in a press release.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

"I formulated GLOW® to support my busy lifestyle. My goal was to create a premium beverage that wasn't made for an athlete, but instead made for someone with a demanding professional lifestyle," John Larson, Founder of GLOW® Beverages Inc., explained.

"Additionally, I wanted all-day usage from the time I woke up until the end of the night. ... After long days at the office and in meetings, I enjoy going out in the evenings. I only go out for a couple of cocktails, but don't want water or soda to be my only other option. ... GLOW® was created from a personal need that has become a growing need for those around me that expect function, flavor, and style," he continued.

Not only do the drinks taste delicious, and look chic, but they also have no artificial colors, flavors, or sweeteners, and offer vitamins and minerals, antioxidants, amino acids, and electrolytes.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

"With Kylie Jenner and Dak Prescott joining our GLOW team as equity stakeholders and endorsers of the beverage, we are going to GLOW this company up!" Kev Kouyoumjian, Managing Partner of GLOW® added.

GLOW® Beverages are available for purchase at drinkglow.com, and will be available to shop at Walmart, Ralph's, 7-Eleven, and Albertsons locations in Spring 2023. Follow @drinkglow on Instagram to keep up with the company's latest news.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kardashians Night Out! Inside Kylie Jenner’s Over-the-Top Cosmetics Launch This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Kylie Jenner Shares Cute New Pics of Her Kids and 'Home' Life

Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner Support Kanye West at Balenciaga Show

Watch Kylie Jenner Give Birth to Her Baby Boy on 'The Kardashians'