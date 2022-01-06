Kylie Jenner Posts More Photos of Her Growing Baby Bump: 'I Am Woman'
Kylie Jenner is showing off her baby bump.
The reality star and makeup mogul is glowing in her latest photos she posted on Thursday. Jenner, 24, who is expecting her second child with Travis Scott, looks flawless in a white button-up shirt and ripped open jeans, exposing her belly.
"I am woman," the expectant mom wrote, adding a music note emoji. Jenner and Scott also share 3-year-old daughter Stormi.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder received sweet messages from her family, including Kourtney Kardashian, who wrote, "You are everything."
"The most beautiful," big sis Kim Kardashian West also commented, with Kris Jenner adding, "Gorgeous!!!"
Jenner's latest post comes after she shared a reflective New Year's post about "the blessings" 2021 brought, as well as "the many heartaches it held." She prayed that 2022 would be "filled with a lot of love for all."
Jenner and Scott confirmed that they were expecting their second child in September. However, the couple came under fire after the death of 10 people at the rapper's ASTROWORLD music festival in November.
"Travis and I are broken and devastated," Jenner said in a post on her Instagram Stories shortly after the tragedy. "My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured, or affected in any way by yesterday's events — and also for Travis, who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community."
"I want to make it clear we weren't aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show, and in no world would have continued filming or performing," she added. "I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted."
