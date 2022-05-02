Kylie Jenner Rocks Bridal Dress at 2022 Met Gala

Kylie Jenner made a glamorous appearance at the 2022 Met Gala on Monday at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, her first red carpet event since she gave birth to her and Travis Scott's son in February. The 24-year-old makeup mogul looked incredible, wearing a look that gave serious bridal vibes and came with a baseball hat veil.

Jenner wore an Off-White wedding dress. In an Instagram Story, Jenner shared a video of daughter Stormi playing with her feathery train. She also posed with sister Khloe Kardashian.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

This year's Met Gala theme is "Gilded Glamour and White Tie," accompanying the second part of the Costume Institute's exhibition, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion." This year's hosts are Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Jenner last attended the Met Gala in 2019, posing with 31-year-old Scott for the theme "Camp: Notes On Fashion." The year before, the couple made their red carpet debut at the A-list soiree, when the theme was "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination."

Jenner recently opened up about the weight she gained during her second pregnancy. Sharing a picture of herself on a treadmill in an Instagram Story, she wrote, "gained 60lbs again this pregnancy. down 40lbs just trying to be healthy and patient." In March, she also talked about her struggles after giving birth in an Instagram video.

"I just want to say to my postpartum moms, that postpartum has not been easy," she said. "It's not been easy. It's very hard. This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter."

ET spoke to Jenner last month, and she said that she and Scott had yet to name their son after they changed their mind about naming him Wolf. Watch the video below for more.

