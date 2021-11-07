Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are "devastated" over the tragic events at Scott's Astroworld concert on Friday night, which left eight dead and many more injured.

"Travis and I are broken and devastated," Jenner said in a post on her Instagram Stories on Saturday night. "My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured, or affected in any way by yesterday's events — and also for Travis, who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community."

Jenner, who is expecting her second child with the "SICKO MODE" rapper, added, "I want to make it clear we weren't aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show, and in no world would have continued filming or performing. I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted."

.@KylieJenner posted a statement to Instagram overnight, following the deaths of 8 people at #AstroworldFest Friday. pic.twitter.com/9eRn2StxWj — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) November 7, 2021

Houston Fire Department Chief Sam Pena confirmed the deaths during a press conference late Friday, noting that 17 people had initially been transported to local hospitals from the "chaotic event," 11 of whom were in cardiac arrest. Pena said that 300 concertgoers were treated at a field hospital set up at the festival, which was held at Houston's NRG Park and had around 50,000 in attendance.

"At approximately 9 or 9:15 p.m., the crowd began to compress toward the front of the stage, and that caused some panic and it started causing some injuries," Pena said, recalling the events of the night. "People began to fall out and become unconscious, and that created additional panic. people were getting injured."

Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite added during the press conference that the chaos at the concert "seemed like it happened all at once."

"Suddenly, we had several people down on the ground, experiencing some type of cardiac arrest or medical episode," he noted. "So we immediately started doing CPR and moving people right then."

He added, "That's when I went and met with the promoters and LiveNation, and they agreed to end [the concert] early in the interest of public safety."

The festival later released a statement via social media, cancelling the rest of the weekend's performances.

