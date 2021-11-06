Travis Scott is speaking out after eight die and hundreds of others suffer injuries at his Friday night Astroworld Festival concert in Houston.

"I am absolutely devastated by what took pace last night," the 29-year-old rapper tweeted. "My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival."

"Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life," Scott continued. "I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thanks you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their support. Love you all."

As previously reported, the deaths were confirmed by Houston Fire Department Chief Sam Pena on Friday night during a press conference. Pena also noted that 300 concertgoers were treated at a hospital that was set up at the music festival at Houston's NRG Park, while 17 people -- 11 who were in cardiac arrest -- had been taken to a local hospital.

"At approximately 9 or 9:15 p.m., the crowd began to compress toward the front of the stage, and that caused some panic and it started causing some injuries," Pena said. "People began to fall out and become unconscious, and that created additional panic. people were getting injured."

During the press conference, Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite added that the chaotic events "seemed like it happened all at once."

He added: "Suddenly, we had several people down on the ground, experiencing some type of cardiac arrest or medical episode. So we immediately started doing CPR and moving people right then. That's when I went and met with the promoters and LiveNation, and they agreed to end [the concert] early in the interest of public safety."

In a press release issued by the music festival on social media, it was confirmed that the rest of the music festival had been canceled due to the tragic event.

On Twitter, Houston's Office of Emergency Management provided emergency numbers and reunification points for anyone who has not been able to get in touch with friends or family who were in attendance at the concert.

UPDATE AS OF 0745 am: If you have not been able to contact your loved one who attended #ASTROWORLDFest please call 3-1-1 or 713-837-0311 or go to the reunification center at 8686 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77054. — Houston OEM (@HoustonOEM) November 6, 2021

Kylie Jenner -- who is pregnant with her and Scott's second child -- was at the music festival with their 3-year-old daughter, Stormi. The makeup mogul posted photos on her Instagram from earlier Friday afternoon.

