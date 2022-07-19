Kylie Jenner Takes Stormi, Chicago, and True on a Shopping Trip

It was a girls' day out to Target for the Kar-Jenner kiddos. Kylie Jenner took to TikTok Monday to document her shopping trip alongside her daughter, Stormi Webster and Stormi's cousins, True Thompson and Chicago West.

"Where we going girls?" Jenner asks the excited trio as she pushes them all along in the retailer's iconic red shopping carts. "Target," they all yell out in unison.

Jenner proceeds to make her way through the store, stopping at a home goods section where she then asks the little ones if they're in the market for some bowls, to which they all adorably say, "No."

"Surprise target trip with my girls," the makeup mogul captioned the 14-second video.

Jenner's sister, Kourtney Kardashian, had some fun of her own with the older kids. In a video shared to her and daughter, Penelope Disick's joint TikTok, Penelope was joined by her cousin, North West and a friend, who appears to be Jessica Simpson's daughter, Maxwell, for a little at-home car wash.

Set to Ellie Goulding's "Lights" the cute clip see the girls washing one of their famous family member's black range rovers as the trio get pretty sudsy themselves.

Just last week, Kim Kardashian also enjoyed a day out with her daughters, taking Stormi and Chicago to the American Dream Mall in New Jersey for some sledding, a trip to the aquarium and a stop at the amusement park, where the trio laughed as they rode swings high over the park.

The family fun comes just days after the Kar-Jenners celebrated Penelope's 10th birthday. Kardashian shared a slew of pics and videos on her Instagram Story of the soiree, which included heart-shaped grilled cheese sandwiches that were both vegan and gluten-free. The pool party was also full of pink, heart-shaped items, including balloons, napkins and floats.

Penelope also got some special tributes from the Kardashian-Jenner family as well as from the Barkers, her new extended family, and enjoyed a sprinkle-packed cake, water slide and more.

To see more from the famous family, check out the video below.

