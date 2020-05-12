Stormi Webster has more will power than most people in quarantine! The precious 2-year-old daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott took on a very hard Candy Challenge and came out victorious.

Kylie captured the adorable moment on her Instagram, sharing the video of herself setting a bowl of candy in front of her toddler.

"You can only have three of them. I'm going to give you three of them," Kylie begins as Stormi starts lunging toward the bowl. "But wait! You have to wait until Mommy comes back. I'm going to go to the bathroom."

Kylie then leaves the room, but her camera continues filming Stormi as she waits for the makeup mogul to return.

At one point Stormi leans in close and says, "Ooo, chocolates!" but then she sits back, chanting, "Patience, patience."

When Kylie returns, Stormi jumps up and squeals for joy as her mom hands her three chocolates.

Kylie's friends and family were impressed by the little girl's self control. Her older sister, Kim Kardashian West, commented, "OMG how perfect! This would NOT be the case w Chi! Or especially Saint."

Chrissy Teigen agreed that her kids would struggle with the challenge, adding, "ok oh my god this is SO SWEET I gotta try with miles. I know Luna won’t but miles, it’s over."

Scott Disick's girlfriend Sofia Richie wrote, "Omg ! I just love her so much," and Hailey Bieber added, "I’m crying... she’s soooooooo precious 😩😩❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Stormi recently crashed her rapper dad's Instagram Live. Watch the clip below for more:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Crashes Dad Travis Scott's Instagram Live This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Chats Away as She Crashes Dad Travis Scott's Instagram Live

Kylie Jenner Can't Get Over How 'Big' Her Smiley Daughter Stormi Is Getting

Travis Scott Quarantines With Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi in Palm Springs

Related Gallery