La La Anthony is taking legal action as the “next step” in her marriage to Carmelo Anthony, ET has learned.

“As La La and Carmelo have been living apart for quite some time, La La is proceeding with legal discussions as the next step in their relationship,” a rep for the former MTV VJ tells ET. “They will remain loving and committed parents to their son.”

NBA star Carmelo, 35, and Lala, 36, separated more than two years ago, in April 2017, after almost seven years of marriage.

At the time, a source told ET that the split was amicable, but “a long time coming," for the pair, who have a 12-year-old son, Kiyan.

"They have had issues for a couple years, but always worked through them for Kiyan," the insider shared.



The two have appeared to have been successful in remaining amicable while raising Kiyan.

In June 2018, La La told ET, "We're always a family, no matter what,” while Carmelo posted a sweet message for La La on Valentine’s Day in February, referring to her as his wife.

"***❤️ MINE FOREVER!!! HAPPY VALENTINES DAY to MY WIFE @lala #STAYMe7O," he captioned a photo of the two.



Meanwhile, La La is gearing up for the premiere of Fox’s Beverly Hills 90210 reboot, in which she will play Shay, the wife of David Silver (Brian Austin Green.)

"I'm super excited for it," La La recently ET. "[It] is going to be really fun. I'm looking forward to it."



"I'm glad they're bringing some color to the show," she added, "I'm really excited about that."

See more on La La and Carmelo below.

