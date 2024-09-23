La La Anthony Shares What Her Son Kiyan Has Taught Her About Fashion

Fashion runs in the family! La La Anthony sat down with ET ahead of hosting the 14th Rookie Kids Fashion Show with Haddad Brands on Sept. 26 in Los Angeles, California and shared how her son inspires her style choices.

Kiyan, 18, walked the runway at the event in 2015, and the mother-son duo has relied on each other for fashion advice since.

"We have continued bonding over fashion. He keeps me in the loop of what’s trending, and stylish," the television personality, 42, explained.

"The best advice I give him about style is to always be himself. It’s OK to follow trends, but make sure you love what you are wearing. When you love your outfit, you feel good," she shared.

Anthony has lived by this motto when picking out looks for herself over the years.

"I think my style has evolved with the times and trends. I don't have many regrets, but I may see a picture from 10 years ago and have a, 'What was I wearing?' moment because style changes with time," she noted.

Currently, Anthony is prioritizing cozy outfits with some edge.

"I love to feel sexy, however, at heart I'm really a tomboy. I love being comfortable," she said.

As for her go-to get-up for the fall season: "I love a really fly sneaker and I'm always excited about denim on denim. I feel like it’s a timeless trend, and you can always dress it up or down."

