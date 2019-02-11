Lacey Chabert is down to join Freeform’s Party of Five reboot!

The 36-year-old actress, who played Claudia on the original series, described the reboot as “awesome” while talking to ET's Katie Krause at Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Winter 2019 TCA Event in Pasadena, California, on Saturday.

“I think it’s awesome," Chabert said of the upcoming show, which sees the original series rebooted as a modern-day immigration drama. “Party of Five was such a huge part of my life and I can't ever say how thankful I am for six years of experience of getting to learn so much of what it means to go into a show. And, I’m so thankful people still appreciate it and I can't wait to see the new one.”

“I think it'll be most interesting to see how they bring the idea and hopefully honor the original in some sort of way,” she continued. “But I think a fresh, new, innovative take on it will be really enjoyable to watch.”

Chabert also confirmed she’s totally up for reprising the role of Claudia if the opportunity arises.

“Of course I would!” she enthused. “I loved playing Claudia. She was a really fun character and I'm still really close with a lot of the cast still. It's been nice that we've been able to keep in touch, so absolutely.”

In the meantime, Chabert is keeping busy with her new Valentine's Day movie, Love, Romance and Chocolate, premiering on Hallmark on Saturday.

“We filmed it in Belgium -- in Bruges and in Brussels -- and it was such an amazing experience,” she dished. “This year I got to go to Belgium, I got to go to Africa, and I was so thankful for the experience because it was just a place that was definitely on my bucket list and I never knew if I’d have the opportunity, so to go there, to be able to work there, was such a blessing.”

“I can’t wait for people to see it,” she added. “I highly recommend you have chocolate ready and with you while you’re watching it because it will make you crave chocolate for sure.”

Chabert also revealed she’s preparing to head to New York soon, to check out the musical version of one of her most popular movies, Mean Girls, which marks its 15th anniversary this year.

“Fifteen years -- how is that possible?" laughed Chabert, who said her two-year-old daughter, Julia, recently saw the scene where the girls are performing “Jingle Bell Rock,” and exclaimed, “That’s Mama!” “It feels like yesterday. I will never forget making that movie and I am so flattered people still love it and talk about it as much as they do. I’m honored to have been a part of it.”



And, what about those ongoing talks of a Mean Girls reboot?

“I haven't heard anything about it officially, but it was such a fun character that I think it would be so much fun to revisit these women and see where they are now,” Chabert said.

See more on Chabert and Party of Five below.

