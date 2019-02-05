See the First Photo From the 'Party of Five' Reboot

The first official photo for the Party of Five reboot is here.

One day after ordering it to series, Freeform released a cast photo on Tuesday of the reimagined modern-day immigration story, which introduces the new Acosta siblings.

The new one-hour family drama, which reunites original series creators Amy Lippman and Chris Keyser, will follow the five Acosta children (formerly the Buendias) as they navigate daily life struggles to survive as a family unit after their parents are suddenly deported to Mexico.

The new cast is led by Brandon Larracuente (13 Reasons Why) as Emilio, Emily Tosta as Lucia, Niko Guardado as Beto and Elle Paris Legaspi as Valentina. The pilot was co-written by Lippman, Keyser and newcomer Michal Zebede.

The original Fox drama ran from 1994 to 2000 and followed the Salinger siblings as they navigated life after their parents were killed in a drunk-driving accident. The show made Matthew Fox, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Scott Wolf, Neve Campbell and Lacey Chabert household names.

In July 2018, Campbell told ET that she thought the reboot was a great idea.



“I think it’s really wonderful,” the actress said at the time. "They're going to make it a Mexican family of kids whose parents are taken across the border from them. In the same way that our family lost their parents and had to find a way to survive. It's going to look at that story which a lot of people are dealing with, so I think it's really prevalent."

RELATED CONTENT:

'Party of Five' Reboot Lands Series Order at Freeform

‘Party of Five’ Reboot Casts Its Siblings

'Party of Five' Reboot Is One Step Closer to Reality