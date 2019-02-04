'Party of Five' Reboot Lands Series Order at Freeform

A new iteration of Party of Five is officially coming.

Freeform has ordered 10 episodes for the Party of Five reboot, which reimagines the classic family series as a modern-day immigration drama, the network announced Monday.

The new one-hour drama, which reunites original series creators Amy Lippman and Chris Keyser, will follow the five Acosta children (formerly the Buendias) as they navigate daily life struggles to survive as a family unit after their parents are suddenly deported to Mexico. In the '90s series, which followed the Salinger siblings, their parents were killed in a car accident, leaving them orphans.

Freeform

The new cast includes Brandon Larracuente (13 Reasons Why) as Emilio, Emily Tosta as Lucia, Niko Guardado as Beto and Elle Paris Legaspi as Valentina. The pilot was co-written by Lippman, Keyser and newcomer Michal Zebede.

“Party of Five embodies the heart and soul of what it means to be a family in the most trying of times. We’re so lucky that Freeform gets to be the home for this reimagined story, as we continue to represent the resilience of young adults and the importance of fighting for your voice in times of doubt,” said Tom Ascheim, President of Freeform, in a statement. “We are thrilled to be able to share the groundbreaking storytelling from Amy and Chris with a new audience, and are excited for our viewers to discover the beauty of this series.”

The original Fox drama ran from 1994 to 2000 and followed the Salinger siblings as they navigated life after their parents were killed in a drunk-driving accident. The show made Matthew Fox, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Scott Wolf, Neve Campbell and Lacey Chabert household names.

In July 2018, Campbell told ET that she thought the reboot was a great idea.



“I think it’s really wonderful,” the actress said at the time. "They're going to make it a Mexican family of kids whose parents are taken across the border from them. In the same way that our family lost their parents and had to find a way to survive. It's going to look at that story which a lot of people are dealing with, so I think it's really prevalent."

RELATED CONTENT:

‘Party of Five’ Reboot Casts Its Siblings

'Party of Five' Reboot Is One Step Closer to Reality

Neve Campbell Calls Planned 'Party of Five' Reboot 'Wonderful' (Exclusive)

'Party of Five' Is Being Rebooted as an Immigration Drama

Related Gallery