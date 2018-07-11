'Lady Bird' Star Saoirse Ronan Doesn't Consider Herself Famous -- Here's Why

Saoirse Ronan is a three-time Oscar-nominated actress, but don't call her famous.

“I still get completely shocked that anyone knows who I am," the 24-year-old Lady Bird star tells Vogue in an interview published on Tuesday for the magazine's August issue, available nationwide on July 24.

The Irish actress earned her first Oscar nomination at the young age of 13 for her role in Atonement, and when asked if she would prefer to act without having to be famous, Ronan replies, "Yeah, I would."

"But I’m not . . . famous. I just genuinely don’t think I am," she says before pausing and then adding, “Selena Gomez is famous.”

Jamie Hawkesworth/Vogue

The actress may be impervious to her own fame, as she doesn't go online and monitor her press coverage or read anything about herself.

"If you’re not aware of how often you’re in a newspaper, then it’s like it’s not really happening," she explains. “I just get so anxious whenever I watch anything that I’m in ... I’m fine with the way I look now, but I wouldn’t necessarily be looking at photographs of myself all day. I don’t want to become too consumed by the image of myself."

Ronan will next star as the titular character in Mary Queen of Scots alongside Margot Robbie as Elizabeth I. The actress has a lengthy and admirable resume, and she attributes it to acting being more of a calling than a career.

“It’s very intimate,” the child star says. “There are certain moments where it feels like it’s just you and the lens. It’s something that has been a very stable, consistent thing in my life. The camera has been the thing that has stuck around the longest.”

Jamie Hawkesworth/Vogue

"Of course when you’re a teenager you want to belong to something. For me that was being on a film set, so I worked a lot," she adds. “You want to be doing something in your life that wakes you up… There’s something wonderful about doing the type of work that is a part of you because you can give it everything you’ve got. And it gives so much back to you as well. You become better. You become a better person.”

For more on Ronan, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Saoirse Ronan Clarifies Ed Sheeran's Misspelled Tattoo -- 'It Wasn't My Idea'

Saoirse Ronan Really Wants Oprah to Run for President: 'She's Perfect!' (Exclusive)

Saoirse Ronan Adorably Celebrates Golden Globes Win by FaceTiming Her Mom

Related Gallery