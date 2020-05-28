Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK have a sweet treat for their fans! On Thursday, the singer and the K-pop group released the fun, upbeat track, "Sour Candy," that is sure to get fans up on their feet.

The women of BLACKPINK start out the song, before Gaga joins in on the chorus and declares, "I'm hard on the outside / But if you give me time / Then I could make time for your love."

The long-awaited electric song with Gaga and BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisamark mark the women's first time collaborating.

Gaga's new album, Chromatica, which is set to be released at midnight on Friday, also features collaborations with Elton John and Ariana Grande. "Rain on Me," Gaga and Grande's collab, dropped last week along with an intergalactic, dance-filled music video.

Gaga promoted her highly-anticipated album on Wednesday by sporting a custom-made mask on Instagram. The hot pink mask featured spikes and the album title written in graffiti-style.

Watch the video for more on Gaga's new music.

