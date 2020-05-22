Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's intergalactic "Rain on Me" music video is here.

After dropping the electro-pop tune the night before, the two artists shared the single's edgy and equally fun and impressive visual on Friday. Filled with amazing choreography, killer outfits, creative makeup and, yes, rain, Gaga and Grande pull out all the stops for their collaboration.

The video begins with the two singers with their individual crews. Gaga rocks a printed underwire latex bodysuit in pink smoke with an embellished one-sleeve top, while Grande sports a sleeveless latex bodysuit in metallic lilac with matching skirt. Both were custom-made by Vex. The two then team up for an epic dance battle and impressive choreographed sequence.

"IF YOU WERE UP ALL NIGHT DRINKING WINE ON CALLS W UR FRIENDS LISTENING TO #RainOnMe U BETTER WAKE UP AND GET SOME COFFEE FOR THAT HANGOVER CUZ THE VIDEO IS OUT," Gaga tweeted as the video was released.

IF YOU WERE UP ALL NIGHT DRINKING WINE ON CALLS W UR FRIENDS LISTENING TO #RainOnMe U BETTER WAKE UP AND GET SOME COFFEE FOR THAT HANGOVER CUZ THE VIDEO IS OUT — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) May 22, 2020

"Rain on Me" is the second single off Gaga’s upcoming album, Chromatica, which is set to release on May 29.

As the two shared the tune with the world on Thursday night, Grande got emotional while recalling getting the chance to work with the "Poker Face" songstress.

"one time ..... i met a woman who knew pain the same way i did... who cried as much as i did, drank as much wine as i did, ate as much pasta as i did and who’s heart was bigger than her whole body. she immediately felt like a sister to me," Grande tweeted. "She then held my hand and invited me into the beautiful world of chromatica and together, we got to express how beautiful and healing it feels to mothaf**kinnnn cry ! 🌧 i hope this makes u all feel as uplifted as it does for us both. i love u @ladygaga, u stunning superwoman"

she then held my hand and invited me into the beautiful world of chromatica and together, we got to express how beautiful and healing it feels to mothafuckinnnn cry ! 🌧 i hope this makes u all feel as uplifted as it does for us both. i love u @ladygaga, u stunning superwoman ! — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 22, 2020

Gaga also expressed how much this song means to her, while also posting a photo of herself looking like a big weight had been lifted off her shoulders.

"I’m crying on my porch that I use to not be able to leave, I was stuck. Now I dance on it and sing about how I got through it," she wrote in part.

If we’re gonna cry we’re gonna cry together, but we’re gonna dance while we do it. #RainOnMe#LittleMonsters ⁦@ArianaGrande⁩ 💕💕let it pour☔️ I’m crying on my porch that I use to not be able to leave, I was stuck. Now I dance on it and sing about how I got through it. pic.twitter.com/fZgrMDJYg2 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) May 22, 2020

The first single off Chromatica, "Stupid Love," debuted earlier this year. Watch the music video below.

