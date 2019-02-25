Lady Gaga and Madonna Share a Sweet Embrace at Oscars After-Party: Pic

It looks like these frenemies are out of the "Shallow" now!

Following the 2019 Oscars on Sunday, Madonna hosted her super-secret post-show bash alongside her manager, Guy Oseary. Though social media posting is strictly forbidden at the Coldwater Canyon soiree, Time photographer JR was allowed in to capture the party, which had guests including Lady Gaga, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher.

One of the best photos from the night was of Madonna, 60, and Gaga, 32, who have had a years long on-and-off feud. It seems they used Gaga's big night -- she took home the award for Best Original Song -- to bury the hatchet, posing for a grinning, cuddled up shot.

In the pic, the pop superstars are lying on a white sheet, while Madonna cradles Gaga's smiling head and Gaga hugs her new trophy. The women look content in the photo, with nary a sign of ill will between them.

Rumors of a feud between the pair began in 2014 when leaked lyrics to a never released Madonna song, "Two Steps Behind Me," appeared to be a thinly veiled diss at Gaga.

"You're a copycat, Where is my royalty? You're a pretty girl, I'll give you that. But stealing my recipe, it's an ugly look," the lyrics read. "Did you study me hard enough? You're never gonna be, you're just a wannabe me. Like a sister all messed-up, who's gonna help you out? In your fantasy, you can try it all. But you can't be me. You can walk the walk, even talk the talk. But you'll always be two steps behind me."

Many fans were quick to make the Gaga connection as the leak came after the release of Gaga's 2011 track, "Born This Way," which many likened to Madonna's 1989 song, "Express Yourself."

Around the time of the leak, Oseary denied the song was about Gaga, but Madonna somewhat contradicted that in a 2015 interview with Rolling Stone.

"The only time I ever criticized Lady Gaga was when I felt like she blatantly ripped off one of my songs," Madonna said at the time. "It's got nothing to do with 'she's taking my crown' or 'she's in some space of mine.' She has her thing. I do think she's a very talented singer and songwriter. It was just that one issue."

Then, in a 2016 interview with Beats 1 Radio, Gaga shut down any comparisons between herself and Madonna telling Zane Lowe, "Madonna and I are very different. Just saying. We're very different."

"I wouldn't make that comparison at all and I don't mean to disrespect Madonna, she's a nice lady, and she's had a fantastic huge career, biggest pop star of all time," she continued. "But I play a lot of instruments. I write all my own music. I spend hours and hours a day in the studio. I'm a producer. I'm a writer. What I do is different."

"I just will not be compared to anyone anymore," Gaga added. "I am who the f**k I am and this is me. My life story is my life story, just like yours is."

