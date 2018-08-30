Lady Gaga is giving everyone a first look into French designer Hedi Slimane's creations for Céline.

The pop star and actress was seen carrying a sleek black top-handle bag on Wednesday in Paris, worn with a shiny full-length black leather coat and pointed-toe pumps. The chic new carryall was gifted to Gaga from the designer, Business of Fashion reports.

"He gifted her the bag and it's the first one from his new collection," Gaga's stylist Tom Eerebout told BoF. "Lady Gaga always supported Hedi at Saint Laurent. They're really close friends and they have been since he photographed her for 'The Fame Monster' album cover."

Slimane was previously the creative director for Saint Laurent before taking the reins at Celine, following Phoebe Philo's exit in December 2017.

The songstress carried it again on Thursday while leaving her hotel in a bright orange form-fitting dress.

Later on she was spotted arriving at the Venice Film Festival in a black bustier dress toting the same never-before-seen bag. The multitalented star is in town for the premiere of her highly anticipated film A Star Is Born opposite Bradley Cooper.

The coveted accessory will be part of Slimane's debut collection for Céline, which will be unveiled at Paris Fashion Week, and we can't wait to see what other designs he has coming up with for the minimalist French line! Will Gaga rock one of his wares on the red carpet for the festival? Will this new design replace the cult trapeze, box and nano bags Philo introduced? Only time will tell.

