Lady Gaga Is a Bridesmaid in Best Friend's Wedding: PICS
Lady Gaga is supporting her good friend!
Over the weekend, the 33-year-old singer served as a bridesmaid in her best friend, Sarah Tanno's, wedding in Mexico. Tanno, who married Tim Stewart in the beach nuptials, is Gaga's longtime makeup artist with whom the "Poker Face" singer created her beauty line, Haus Laboratories.
In pics from the ceremony, Gaga wowed in a spaghetti strap dress with a thigh-high slit. The mauve color of the bridesmaid dress coordinated well with Gaga's bubblegum-pink hair as she posed on the beach at sunset.
Alongside one pic of Gaga raising her bouquet in the air and smiling, the A Star Is Born actress wrote, "Two of my best friends @sarahtannomakeup and @timstewart just got married. Time to party!"
Gaga also posed with more members of the bridal party in stunning beach shots.
On her Instagram Story, Gaga also shared videos of herself, the newlyweds and the rest of the guests dancing at the wedding reception.
The night before the nuptials, Gaga attended the couple's outdoor rehearsal dinner. For the occasion, Gaga looked lovely in a black gown with a chest cutout and large hoop earrings. The "Bad Romance" singer wore her pink hair in a bun to the dinner.
