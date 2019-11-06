Lady Gaga Cancels Las Vegas Performance Due to Bronchitis

Lady Gaga is taking a much-needed night off.

The "Million Reasons" singer was forced to cancel her Las Vegas residency show, Enigma, at Park MGM's Park Theater on Wednesday, explaining to fans that she had bronchitis and a sinus infection.

"I'm so devastated I can't perform tonight for so many people who traveled to come see me. I have a sinus infection and bronchitis and feel very sick and sad I never want to let you down," she wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of herself receiving an IV. "I'm just to [sic] weak and ill too [sic] perform tonight. I love you little monsters I'll make it up to you. I promise."

Gaga's post comes less than a month after her brutal fall offstage, when she was dropped by a fan during her performance. The "Shallow" singer later had almost her "entire body" X-rayed, but assured fans she was all right. Her post-show recovery included "ice bath for 5-10 min, hot bath for 20, then compression suit packed with ice packs for 20."

