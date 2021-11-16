Lady Gaga is "so happy" for Britney Spears and her future.

The 35-year-old entertainer has been a longtime Spears fan, and as she told ET at the House of Gucci premiere in New York City, she's happy the pop star will "have the future she wants" after her conservatorship was terminated.

"I don't like to speak about my private relationships with people, but what I will say is this: Mental health is important and should not be used against anyone," Gaga told ET's Lauren Zima when asked if she reached out to Spears. "I care for her and I wish her all the best. And I'm so happy she gets to have the future that she wants now."

After 13 years, Spears' conservatorship was officially terminated on Friday. Gaga took to social media shortly after to express her admiration for the singer.

"I have loved @britneyspears her whole career. I looked up to her, admired her strength—she empowered so many people and still does," Gaga wrote. "I couldn’t be more happy for you today. You never deserved what happened, Thank God 4 today❤️ you’re a superstar and a super-human being ❤️❤️❤️❤️ I LOVE YOU."

I have loved @britneyspears her whole career. I looked up to her, admired her strength—she empowered so many people and still does. I couldn’t be more happy for you today. You never deserved what happened, Thank God 4 today❤️ you’re a superstar and a super-human being ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 13, 2021

Gaga, meanwhile, looked stunning in a black Armani gown and Tiffany & Co. jewelry to attend the red carpet affair at Jazz at Lincoln Center.

"I'm so excited to be here tonight. I grew really close to Lincoln Center," Gaga reflected on the special night. "I used to come listen to Wynton Marsalis play trumpet and I'm just really honored to be here tonight."

There's a scene in House of Gucci where Gaga's character, Patrizia Reggiani, gets upset over the fake Gucci bags. When asked, as a proud New Yorker, if she ever went down to Canal Street for a faux purse, she replied, "Of course I did. Who didn't? We all did," noting she had a fake Gucci back in the day.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The Oscar winner, meanwhile, was so "honored" to work alongside such acting legends like Al Pacino.

"I feel so honored to be on screen with Al Pacino. With all these great actors," she fawned. "This is an incredible cast."



"Al Pacino is a legend and he changed the landscape of acting in cinema," she continued, touching on fellow castmate Jeremy Iron's memories of a cast dinner. "Our secrets are our secrets, and I love him very much."

House of Gucci follows the story of Patrizia and Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver)'s failed romance, which ended with her allegedly hiring a hitman to murder her husband, the grandson of designer Guccio Gucci. Patrizia was later arrested for the crime and dubbed Vedova Nera or "The Black Widow." The film is based on Sara Gay Forden’s 2001 novel, The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed.

House of Gucci arrives in theaters on Nov. 24. For more on the film and Gaga, see below.

Lady Gaga Says Those Viral 'House of Gucci' Memes Are Disrupting Her Concerts! (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT:

Lady Gaga on How She Improvised One of 'House of Gucci's Best Lines

Lady Gaga Says Her Dress at Joe Biden's Inauguration Was 'Bulletproof'

Lady Gaga Says 'House of Gucci' Role Led to 'Psychological Difficulty'

Who Is Patrizia Reggiani? The Woman Behind Lady Gaga's Gucci Role

Related Gallery