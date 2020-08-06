Lady Gaga is giving fans a peek behind the curtain. In honor of their multiple VMA nominations, the songstress shared a new behind-the-scenes glimpse at the making of the "Rain On Me" music video with collaborator Ariana Grande.

In the latest installment of the singer's GAGAVISION series, which she posted to Instagram on Thursday, showed a few adorably awkward and funny moments that went down between the pop superstars while rehearsing for the video.

One such moment came while working out the choreography, when Gaga accidentally scratched Grande's eye with her nail.

"I shanked her with my nail by accident dancing," Gaga explained, while Grande -- laying on the floor -- added jokingly, "Lady Gaga scratched my eye!"

"It's an honor, I hope it scars," Grande continued, joking about the scratch. "It feels like I was in an action movie."

However, not wanting to get blamed for permanently marking the young singer, Gaga chased Grande down and forced her to put Neosporin on the small scratch.

Later, while the pair were getting ready for the shoot in hair-and-makeup, Grande said her fans and Gaga's fans were already speculating that they were working on something, even though the collaboration hadn't been announced.

"You know what your fans are doing today? Because they think that something is happening and they're, like, on to us?" Grande shared "They're now digging through everything I've ever done and pulling up all the old embarrassing videos of me singing your songs and stuff."



"I’m still glowing from all of the love for “Rain On Me” from the VMAs! 🥰 So @arianagrande and I wanted to share some of the fun we had making the video," Gaga captioned the video.

Gaga and Grande lead the pack this year with nine VMA nominations each -- including co-nominations for Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Pop, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects and Best Choreography.

This year's Video Music Awards will air on Sunday, Aug. 30 on MTV.

