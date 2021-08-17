Lady Gaga's dog walker, Ryan Fischer, is asking for support to finish a healing road trip he's been on after he was shot in February while walking the singer's three dogs.

On Monday, Fischer created a GoFundMe page to fund the remainder of his road trip, which he says is for his emotional and mental health. Fischer shares that a few days ago he got rid of his rental car, which he had been using to travel across the United States.

"At times I was scared. I was lonely," he writes in a message on his page of his trip. "I felt abandoned and unsupported. I had long bouts of depression and doubt and self-pity. But those backroads that took me to desert campsites and Walmart parking lots and rest stops and friends and family to New York and back began to help me see why I had chosen to leave the security of the Hollywood Hills where I fought for my life and mobility."

He shares that he now wants to buy a van and seek out communities that support the process of growing from trauma, including retreat centers, trauma programs, queer healers, creatives and spiritual leaders. He is now two months into his six-month journey and is asking for support to continue. His goal is to raise $40,000 and as of publish time, he has received $4,426 in donations.

"I have a clear purpose but am at an obvious impasse," he shares. "With no vehicle, apartment, and having run out of savings and surviving on donations from generous loved ones, I am humbly asking for your help. This is not an easy thing to ask, but I have started to realize sharing your vulnerability with others is exactly when radical change begins to occur for everyone involved."

"I have set up this GoFundMe page in supporting a van purchase, travel expenses and welcome all input on retreats for trauma throughout the country as well as queer spiritual leaders and healers, and how best to highlight and share with you along the way," he continues. "I love you, and thank you for all the ways you have supported me throughout; I truly can’t wait to see how the next step of this journey unfolds for us all."

In April, five people were arrested in connection with the dognapping on charges that include attempted murder and robbery. Shortly after Fischer was shot, Gaga called him a "hero."

"I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family," she wrote on her social media. "You're forever a hero."

In late March, Fischer opened up on Instagram about his difficulties recovering after his near-death attack. He shared that his lung had collapsed multiple times and that he was struggling with trauma from the incident.

"Along with accepting the news that I was about to be readmitted, several nurses and doctors told me how they had been in the room when I came in with my gunshot. How they didn’t think I was going to make it," Fischer wrote. "To hear them actually say it I had truly been confronted with my mortality."

