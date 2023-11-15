Congratulations are in order for Stephen Colletti, who popped the question while on vacation and she said yes!

The Laguna Beach alum and NASCAR reporter took to Instagram on Wednesday and announced that they're happily engaged. They posted a couple of photos, the first of which shows them lovingly embracing each other with a kiss. She places her right arm around his neck as her left hand comfortably rests on the side of his face.

It appears the couple took the photo at a picturesque setting overlooking Rome, Italy, with the Vatican City not far behind them. The second photo shows Alex showing off her huge diamond ring on that finger, while Stephen's casually chilling in the background soaking it all in.

The caption's succinct but sweet: "Yes! Forever."

The couple's friends flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, including one from Amy Earnhardt, the wife of legendary NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Stephen, 37, and Alex, 27, confirmed their romance in August 2022. She's originally from Charlotte, North Carolina and is currently a host/reporter for NASCAR. The Clemson University alum is also pit-road reporter for Motor Racing Network.

Stephen, of course, famously dated Kristin Cavallari, both of whom launched the Back to the Beach podcast, which features the former couple rewatching the MTV series that made them famous. He also dated Laguna Beach alum Lauren Conrad.

Prior to popping the question, Stephen and Alex toured Rome and enjoyed some gelato and pasta. She posted on her Instagram Stories the adventures before Stephen got down on bended knee.

Congrats!

