Lake Bell is fresh off vacation and onto the red carpet! ET's Lauren Zima spoke to Bell at the premiere of her coming-of-age drama, Summering, where she dished on her new movie, and life at home with her kids after her recent trip to Europe, where she was seen with Chris Rock.

The It's Complicated actress told ET that the film, which sees four best friends on the brink of starting middle school out to make the best of their last weekend of summer, before their lives change forever, has notes of Stand By Me, but it also stands on its own.

"I do think it has notes of Stand By Me, but I really I think there are thematics of anxiety and fear that kind of stem from what we've just come from, two and a half years ago," Bell, who she shares children Ozgood, 5, and Nova, 7, with ex-husband Scott Campbell, explained. "This past kind of collective anxiety that we all have that is reminiscent in even the tones and kind of thematics of the film, so there's something really sweet about it, and generous and patient in spirit, and the way that it's shot."

She continued, "I mean, gosh, there's not many, sort of, independent films that I can take my children to and say, 'Okay, after we watch this, let's have a big conversation about some big themes. It's an easy way to kind of attack it."

After her European vacation where Rock was seen by her side, Bell is back home with her kids, where she says it feels very much like summer.

"I'm back in my house now with my children and our AC is broken, and I gotta be honest. like it's so cute to have your children snuggled up with you in the bed, like, 'Mommy can I sleep with you? But I'm like, 'Yes, but also bring like twelve ice packs,'" Bell said. "I literally sleep with ice packs right now, so you know, Europe's great, but home is best."

While she was tight-lipped about her trip to Croatia with Rock, last month, a source opened up to ET about the couple and why they are a "perfect match."

"Lake is very down-to-earth, and like Chris, she's not at all caught up in the Hollywood fakeness," the source said, before adding of Rock, "He finds her very refreshing."

In addition to their aligned values, the source said that Rock, 57, and Bell, 43, have a similar sense of humor.

"She's got a dry sense of humor and doesn't take herself too seriously," the source said of the actress, who got divorced from Campbell in 2020.

The source noted that Rock and Bell aren't putting any pressure on themselves, and are instead just seeing where their relationship will go.

"Lake is new to dating and her priority is on her two young kids," the source said. "Chris has his plate full with preparations for his upcoming tour dates and the taping of his comedy special."

Despite their busy schedules, the source said that Rock and Bell are "making an effort to fit in time together whenever possible," from vacationing in Croatia, to attending baseball games and spending time out and about in Los Angeles, where they have been spotted holding hands.

See more of Bell when Summering hits theaters August 12.

RELATED CONTENT

Inside Chris Rock and Lake Bell's Romance

Chris Rock Is Dating Lake Bell: 'He's Happy and Enjoying Life'

Chris Rock and Lake Bell Spotted Together on Multiple Outings In L.A.

Chris Rock Has 'No Plans' to Reach Out to Will Smith After Apology Video (Source) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery