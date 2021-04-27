Four days before its premiere, Netflix is giving fans the trailer for its highly anticipated anime series, Yasuke.

Inspired by the little-known tale of a legendary Black samurai, Yasuke follows a real-life man of African origin who served under the Japanese lord Oda Nobunaga in the 1500s. Created by LeSean Thomas and animated by Japanese animation studio MAPPA, the series stars Judas and the Black Messiah's LaKeith Stanfield as the voice of the Black samurai, known as "the greatest ronin never known."

Set in war-torn feudal Japan, Yasuke is introduced as the servant before his skill in battle results in him becoming a bodyguard of Nobunaga. When Nobunaga is seemingly abandoned by his people after trying to unite Japan under autocratic rule, he begs Yasuke to give him an "honorable death."

Fast forward years later, and Yasuke is now known as the "Black boatsman," struggling to maintain his peace after the trauma of his past life. But when he's tasked with taking a sick village girl, secretly a great magic user, to a doctor who lives upstream, Yasuke must take up his sword when dark forces and bloodthirsty warlords come after them, bent on taking her for themselves.

Yasuke premieres on Netflix in English and Japanese worldwide on April 29.

