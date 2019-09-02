Lala Kent is entering the next year of her life the same way she came into the world -- in her birthday suit.

TheVanderpump Rules star took to Instagram on Monday to share a 29th birthday tribute to herself, in which she's posed completely nude and sprinkled with water ahead of a stunning ocean background. Kent celebrated her big day with a birthday trip in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney-Schwartz.

"Celebrating my birthday in my birthday suit. I’m thankful for my incredible fiancé, my beautiful family and friends, and my dad who is sending me love & blessings from above ♥️," Kent captioned the photo.

During an interview with ET last December, Kent opened up about her love story with producer Randall Emmett, who got her dad's blessing to propose before his death.

"Randall had called him and asked for my hand and my dad was like, 'I wouldn't have it any other way,'" she shared. "I didn't know the exact conversation they had until Ran proposed to me, and he told me the conversation. And it was just like, the best feeling in the world to know that my dad before he passed away he could give his stamp of approval."

The proposal happened in Mexico, with Emmett lighting up the sky with fireworks in celebration. While Kent couldn't help but gush about her relationship with Emmett, she said he won't appear on Vanderpump Rules.

"I still enjoy that little bit of privacy that we have, as much as I'm so liberated by the fact that I can talk about him and our relationship," she said. "I can talk about the proposal, but the way that it is in my memory is, like, you could never document it and make it feel the way that it actually felt."

