Lala Kent's boyfriend, producer Randall Emmett, just put a ring on it!

The Vanderpump Rules star announced she was engaged on Instagram on Sunday, sharing photos from the romantic moment. Randall, 46, proposed on Saturday, the day before her her 28th birthday.

Kent referenced her late father -- Kent Burningham, who died in April -- in her happy post announcing the big news.

"Last night was the best night of my entire life," she wrote. "I got engaged to the man of my dreams. I get to call this amazing human my fiancé! An engagement last night, my birthday today, and every sign my dad could possibly send me to let me know he’s here. I’m the happiest girl in the world.

She also shared a close-up shot of her gorgeous engagement ring.

Randall shared his own Instagram post of himself kissing her on the cheek, while Kent flashes her giant sparkler.

"She said 'yes,'" he wrote.

In June, Kent appeared on SiriusXM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show, and said that Emmett had asked for her late father's permission to marry her before he died.

“That makes me so happy, because I am struggling with the fact that I won’t have a dad to see me have babies or get married,” she said. "So it just means a lot to me that Rand did that before he passed.”

