Lala Kent Changes 'Rand' Tattoo After Rumored Randall Emmett Split

Lala Kent is updating her bRanding. The 31-year-old Vanderpump Rules star updated her "Rand" tattoo amid reports that she and Randall Emmett have split eight months after welcoming a child together.

Kent shared a series of photos showing that the tattoo now reads, "bRand new."

She last showed the original "Rand" tattoo in an Instagram post in September. Since then, multiple outlets have reported that Kent and Emmett have ended their engagement after three years. Kent has also wiped photos of Emmett from her Instagram account.

Back in May, Kent opened up to ET about becoming a first-time mom to her daughter, Ocean.

"I think it's nothing like I thought it would be because it's even more incredible," she told ET of motherhood. "I've become a cheeseball, and I hate that and I love it at the same time. When Ocean was born, it was the best day of my entire life."

