Lala Kent Changes 'Rand' Tattoo After Rumored Randall Emmett Split
Lala Kent Opens Up About Motherhood & What Late Dad Would Think …
See How Heidi Klum Pays Tribute to Her Favorite Horror Films for…
Watch Kim Kardashian Record Her 'Saturday Night Live' Rap in the…
'Marry Me' Official Trailer No. 1
Cynthia Bailey Reacts to Marlo Hampton Reportedly Landing a Peac…
Angelina Jolie's Heartfelt Reason Why She's Excited for Her Kids…
Amy Schumer Jokes She’s a Mom ‘Warrior’ as She Gears Up for ‘The…
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Sumit Goes Behind Jenny’s Back and Sabotages Ma…
Adele on Why She Refuses to Make TikTok Music
'Ghosts' Sneak Peek: Pete Gets the Surprise of His (Undead) Life…
Angelina Jolie and 'Eternals' Co-Stars' Backing Out of Appearanc…
'Ghosts' Sneak Peek: Sam and Jay (Plus Their Undead Friends) Arg…
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Nicole Calls Plastic Surgery ‘the Best Idea in …
Oprah's Bestie Gayle King Reacts to Britney Spears Teasing Sit-D…
'90 Day Fiancé': Kenny's Kids Oppose Him Adopting a Child With A…
'Love Hard’s Heather McMahan on Enjoying Her Success (Exclusive)
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Ariela Says Biniyam Is ‘Hiding Something’ From …
'The Family Chantel': Karen Reacts to Jah Calling Her a 'Bottom …
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Are Married!
Lala Kent is updating her bRanding. The 31-year-old Vanderpump Rules star updated her "Rand" tattoo amid reports that she and Randall Emmett have split eight months after welcoming a child together.
Kent shared a series of photos showing that the tattoo now reads, "bRand new."
She last showed the original "Rand" tattoo in an Instagram post in September. Since then, multiple outlets have reported that Kent and Emmett have ended their engagement after three years. Kent has also wiped photos of Emmett from her Instagram account.
Back in May, Kent opened up to ET about becoming a first-time mom to her daughter, Ocean.
"I think it's nothing like I thought it would be because it's even more incredible," she told ET of motherhood. "I've become a cheeseball, and I hate that and I love it at the same time. When Ocean was born, it was the best day of my entire life."
RELATED CONTENT:
Lala Kent Talks 'Pump Rules' Season 9: Cast Exits, Bond With Scheana
Lala Kent Denies Shading Megan Fox, Explains Instagram Drama
Lala Kent on Her Memoir Reveals: Abortion, 'Pump Rules' Secrets & More