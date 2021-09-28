Lamar Odom is set to headline Meet Delic, the first health, wellness and business event for anyone curious about psychedelics.

The former NBA athlete will take the stage at AREA15 in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Nov. 7 to host a discussion about his healing journey with psychedelic medicine and preview his documentary, Lamar Odom Reborn, with director Zappy Zapolin.



The film explores Lamar's past traumas and struggles with anxiety and substance abuse, as well as his recovery and healing through psychedelic treatments, meditation and breath work.



"Lamar's story is a powerful one for our audience. ... His incredible transformational journey coincidentally began when he had a near-fatal overdose in 2015, not too far from where we'll be hosting Meet Delic and his chat," Jackee Stang, co-founder of Delic, tells ET.



"Lamar is one of the best-known athletes in the world and someone who achieved success at the highest levels, and he is someone who has found peace and himself through psychedelic wellness. ... Even those of us who are celebrated at the top of our craft in sports, business or anything else need help along the way," she adds.

Courtesy of Meet Delic

Other highlights from the two-day experience include discussions with scientists, psychiatrists, wellness professionals, diversity experts, podcasters, comedians, and authors, along with live yoga, guided meditations, music, art and more.



"When Matt [Stang] and I founded Delic Corp, Meet Delic's parent company, there weren't any psychedelic education events that felt radically inclusive of everyone and showed a vast diversity of thought about the potential psychedelics are showing in the fight against poor mental health," Jackee says.



"Our aim is to bring psychedelic wellness to the masses and to disseminate positive and uplifting information. ... We hope those that attend are ultimately moved one step closer toward their more authentic and happier selves," she continues.

Meet Delic will take place from Friday, Nov. 6 to Saturday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Area15, 3215 S. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada, with tickets starting at $99.

