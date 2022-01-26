Lamar Odom is stepping into the Celebrity Big Brother house and he came to win.

ET spoke to the two-time NBA champion about his strategy going into the house and who he's hoping to see once he gets inside.

"I'm a competitor by nature. I love to compete. I love to win, so, I guess that's why I decided to be on the show," Odom shared. "I haven't watched a lot of the show, so I'm still learning about the show, but I'm definitely gonna win."

"I've won two championships in L.A. already, so I think I deserve a third one," he added.

Because he's still getting acquainted with the long-running reality series, Odom told ET he's nervous about being locked up in a house with people he doesn't know for three weeks.

"I don't know these people. I guess those nerves will go away as soon as I'm in the house, you know, get to say hello for the first time, or feel people out," he explained. "I'm really good at feeling people out, so, I think I'll do pretty good at this job."

Like the athlete he is, game day nerves are nothing for a man with a plan, and Odom has one -- to be ruthless.

"If I gotta get down -- if my roommates are making me act ruthless, then you'll see a really ruthless side of me, but hopefully we won't have to see that side," he said.

While he doesn't really have a list of people he doesn't want to see in the Celebrity Big Brother house, he is hoping to run into his ex-wife, Khloe Kardashian.

"Well, I'm hoping I'll bump into Khloe Kardashian," Odom admitted. "I don't really dislike or hate anybody, just anybody that doesn't have a good spirit, anybody that's not coming into the house with a good spirit."

Odom is one of 11 contestants announced Wednesday who will be heading into the Big Brother house to compete for a grand prize of $250,000 next month. Odom will be joined by former former Miss USA Shanna Moakler, reality television star, Carson Kressley, comedian, Chris Kattan, Diff'rent Strokes actor Todd Bridges, *NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick, singer, songwriter and choreographer, Todrick Hall, Real Housewives of Atlanta's Cynthia Bailey, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Teddi Mellencamp, U.S. Olympian Mirai Nagasu and former UFC champion, Miesha Tate.

CBS

Multiple episodes will air each week throughout February, with evictions taking place on Friday and Monday nights, and the show's finale airing Feb. 23. Julie Chen Moonves will also return as host.

Season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother premieres Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

See more on Big Brother in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT

'Celebrity Big Brother' Season 3 Cast Revealed

Lamar Odom Slams 'Corny' Tristan Thompson, Offers Khloe Encouragement

Khloe Kardashian's Ex Lamar Odom Reacts to Tristan Thompson's Apology

Lamar Odom Explains the Current State of His Relationship With Khloe Kardashian (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery