Celebrity Big Brother has new famous players!
The season 3 houseguests were announced on Wednesday, during a promo that aired during The Amazing Race. Competing in the third edition of the competition show are celebs like two-time NBA champion Lamar Odom, former Miss USA Shanna Moakler and reality television star, Carson Kressley.
There is a total of six men and five women competing in for a grand prize of $250,000. Multiple episodes will air each week throughout February, with evictions taking place on Friday and Monday nights, and the show's grand finale airing Feb. 23. Julie Chen Moonves returns as host.
See the full list of houseguests below:
Chris Kattan
Chris Kirkpatrick
Todrick Hall
Todd Bridges
Cynthia Bailey
Teddi Mellencamp
Mirai Nagasu
Miesha Tate
Marissa Jaret Winokur was named the big winner of the show's first celebrity edition, which debuted in winter 2018. Tamar Braxton came out on top, winning season 2, which aired in 2019.
Season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother premieres Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
