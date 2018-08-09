Lance Armstrong revealed to fans on Wednesday that he suffered a bloody head injury when he crashed his bike while riding on an intermediate trail in Snowmass Village, Colorado.

"Well, sometimes you’re the hammer and sometimes you’re the nail!” the 46-year-old former pro cyclist captioned a photo of himself immediately after the accident. In the image, he is disheveled and his nose, lips and cheeks are smeared with blood. “The Tom Blake trail (one of my faves) came up and tried to KO my a** today. Took quite the blow to the noggin’ so swung by the Aspen Valley Hospital (great facility!) to get my head checked.”

The once-acclaimed athlete went on to explain that, strangely enough, he kinda, sorta already knew the doctor who treated his head injury, which ultimately convinced Armstrong to make sure he takes proper care of himself in the future.

“For the 46 [years] prior to today I completely would have blown off getting checked. Not now,” he added. “Small world story - a few weeks back I posted a pic of @ghincapie, @mikekloser, and myself. Credit photo to “some dude at top of buttermilk [Trail in Aspen, Colorado]”. Well, that ‘dude’ turned out to be @ajaxrider - the ER doc on duty today! Charlie [Abramson], thanks for looking after me.”

Armstrong clearly continues to stay active after he was banned from competitive cycling and stripped of his seven Tour de France titles in 2012 following the release of a USDA report placing him at the very center of a doping scheme.

