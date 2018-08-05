Lance Bass will not be the owner of the iconic Brady Bunch house after all.

On Sunday, the former *NSYNC member shared that he was outbid on the house by a Hollywood studio after his offer was initially accepted, and called the circumstances unfair.

"I'm feeling heartbroken today," Bass Instagrammed. "As many of you may have heard, we placed the winning bid on the iconic Brady Bunch house-- at least that’s what we were told. The agent representing the estate informed us we made the winning bid (which was WAY over the asking price) after the final deadline for all offers had passed -- even writing up the 'winning bid' for my team after informing me of the good news. Isn’t a deadline a deadline? This was a dream come true for me and I spent the night celebrating amongst friends, family, and fans alike."

"The next day, due to 'unforeseen circumstances' the same agent informed us that there’s another Corporate Buyer (Hollywood studio) who wants the house at any cost," he continued. "We were prepared to go even higher but totally discouraged by the sellers agent, they will outperform any bid with unlimited resources. How is this fair or legal?? How can I compete with a billion dollar corporate entity? I truly believe I was used to drive up the price of the home knowing very well that this corporation intended on making their offer and it’s not a good feeling. I feel used but most importantly I’m hurt and saddened by this highly questionable outcome. I just hope it is not demolished. Thanks for all the love and support. #CrushedDream #ShadyAF #DouglasElliman #ShadyBrady To make me happier you can register and vote November 6th!"

Bass shared on Friday that he's put in an offer on the iconic TV sitcom's home. While he wasn't officially the owner just yet, the 39-year-old musician and TV star said he was excited about what's to come.

"Super excited to announce they accepted my offer on the #BradyBunch house last night!!! This is going to be a fun project!" Bass tweeted. The Studio City, California, house served as the exterior of the Bradys' home (interior shots were actually filmed in a Los Angeles studio) and is for sale for the price of $1.88 million.

Super excited to announce they accepted my offer on the #BradyBunch house last night!!! This is going to be a fun project! — Lance Bass (@LanceBass) August 3, 2018

Bass had previously expressed his interest in purchasing the home, telling Ross Mathews on the Big Brother after-show Off the Block that he was "obsessed with The Brady Bunch" and grew up watching the show's reruns.

The "Bye Bye Bye" singer's exciting tweet on Friday caught the attention of Maureen McCormick. The 61-year-old actress starred as Marcia Brady in the series which ran from 1969 to 1974, and reacted to Bass' tweet with a Brady-inspired message.

"Congratulations! ❤️❤️❤️ May all your problems from here on out always be solved in a half hour! 😉," she wrote, to which Bass replied, "Thanks! You will most certainly be the first dinner guest!! 😁 I’m honored you approve. 😘."

Congratulations! ❤️❤️❤️ May all your problems from here on out always be solved in a half hour! 😉 — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) August 4, 2018

Thanks! You will most certainly be the first dinner guest!! 😁 I’m honored you approve. 😘 — Lance Bass (@LanceBass) August 4, 2018

Just last month, ET got an exclusive look inside the memorable home. Watch the video below to get the grand tour.

