Lance Bass Puts In an Offer to Buy Iconic 'Brady Bunch' House

Lance Bass is one step closer to owning the Brady Bunch house.

The former *NSYNC member shared on Friday that he's put in an offer on the iconic TV sitcom's home. While he isn't officially the owner just yet, the 39-year-old musician and TV star is excited about what's to come.

"Super excited to announce they accepted my offer on the #BradyBunch house last night!!! This is going to be a fun project!" Bass tweeted. The Studio City, California, house served as the exterior of the Bradys' home (interior shots were actually filmed in a Los Angeles studio) and is for sale for the price of $1.88 million.

Bass had previously expressed his interest in purchasing the home, telling Ross Mathews on the Big Brother after-show Off the Block that he was "obsessed with The Brady Bunch" and grew up watching the show's reruns.

The "Bye Bye Bye" singer's exciting tweet on Friday caught the attention of Maureen McCormick. The 61-year-old actress starred as Marcia Brady in the series which ran from 1969 to 1974, and reacted to Bass' tweet with a Brady-inspired message.

"Congratulations! ❤️❤️❤️ May all your problems from here on out always be solved in a half hour! 😉," she wrote, to which Bass replied, "Thanks! You will most certainly be the first dinner guest!! 😁 I’m honored you approve. 😘."

Just last month, ET got an exclusive look inside the memorable home. Watch the video below to get the grand tour.

