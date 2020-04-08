Justin Timberlake is still close to his *NSYNC bandmates. Lance Bass appeared on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen via video chat, and revealed how he's keeping in touch with Timberlake and the rest of the boy band amid their self-quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The topic came up when Bass talked about hosting the guys -- Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick -- on his podcast, The Daily Podcast With Lance Bass, in honor of the 20th anniversary of their album, No Strings Attached, last month.

"I wasn't surprised he wanted to do it," Bass said of Timberlake, who rarely discusses his boy band days. "We loved it. I thought it was fun. I heard a lot of things for the first time coming out of Justin's mouth about *NSYNC. He doesn't really talk about *NSYNC too much, but it was great to hear his perspective."

Bass noted that, during the interview, he was most surprised to learn that Timberlake "would be interested in talking about a reunion" of the boy band.

According to Bass, the taping of the interviews for the podcast reignited the members' relationship and "kind of even bonded us even more."

"Especially during this quarantine, your relationships, they get tighter," he explained. "Now we have happy hours every week together on Zoom, which is really fun."

Bass added that "of course" Timberlake participates in the virtual happy hours, before quipping, "[I'm] bringing people together, Andy. Bringing people together."

